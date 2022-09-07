Tyler Naquin, Eduardo Escobar homer as Mets beat Pirates 5-1

PITTSBURGH — Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.
New York ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader against Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo.
Naquin hit a three-run shot for his 11th homer of the season. Escobar followed with a high drive to the seats above the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right.
Chris Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 in seven innings, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season.
Greg Allen hit an RBI double for last-place Pittsburgh. Duane Underwood Jr. (1-6) got the loss.
