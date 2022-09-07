Tyler Naquin, Eduardo Escobar homer as Mets beat Pirates 5-1

PITTSBURGH — Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East by relying on the mix of power and pitching that has kept them atop the division since early April.