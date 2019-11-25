Hyde Peters had been due to start Dec. 1.
The Times newspaper reported that Hyde Peters’ husband had been banned from working as a school teacher but later coached athletes at a club where his wife was an official.
A British teaching regulatory panel ruled in 2012 that Mike Peters had exchanged “inappropriate photographs” with a 15-year-old girl, amounting to “unacceptable professional conduct.” He was cleared of sexual misconduct.
