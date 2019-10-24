Drake posted this message to Twitter on Tuesday: “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

Drake later deleted the post.

In a series of tweets, Drake apologized to victims of gun violence, fellow umpires and his family, and acknowledged he had caused a controversy for MLB.

“I never intended to diminish the threat of violence from assault weapons, or violence of any kind,” he said.

“I know that I cannot unsay the words, but please accept my apologies,” he said.

The umpires’ union, in a statement Wednesday, said: “Rob is a passionate individual and an outstanding umpire. He chose the wrong way to convey his opinion about our great country.”

Drake, 50, has worked spring training or regular-season major league games since 1999 and joined the big league staff in 2010. He was not assigned to work the postseason this year.

