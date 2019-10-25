According to West, LoDuca said during the podcast that when the player was catching Wagner during a New York Mets’ game against Philadelphia in 2006 or 2007, West called three straight batters out on strikes. The umpire adds that LoDuca claimed Wagner told him the reason he got the calls was the pitcher had allowed West to drive his 1957 Chevy.

West said in the suit that LoDuca was ejected eight times in his career and only once by West. The umpire denied any favoritism and said Wagner did not pitch in the only Mets-Phillies game that West worked behind the plate during 2006 and 2007.

A four-time All-Star, LoDuca played in the major leagues from 1998-2008. Andrew Mongelluzzi, his last listed agent, did not return a call seeking comment.

West’s suit also named The Action Network as a defendant. The Action Network did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The 66-year-old West is the major leagues’ senior umpire. He debuted in 1976, became a full-time staff member two years later and has worked 5,312 regular-season games, second to Bill Klem’s 5,370.

