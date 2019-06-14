DETROIT — Friday night’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians is being handled by three umpires after Jim Wolf left in the first inning.

Wolf, brother of former big league pitcher Randy Wolf, was the third base umpire. There was no immediate announcement of why he left the game.

Dan Iassogna remained behind the plate following Wolf’s departure. Manny Gonzalez and Sam Holbrook handled the infield.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.