The Marlins are 14-13 against NL East teams. Miami’s lineup has 39 home runs this season, Corey Dickerson leads them with six homers.
The Phillies are 18-11 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has slugged .450, good for sixth in the MLB. J.T. Realmuto leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs and is slugging .415.
Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .524.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).
