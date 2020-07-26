BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
The Phillies went 36-40 in division play in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 215 total home runs last year.
The Marlins went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits with 2.6 extra base hits per game and 265 total doubles last year.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Jorge Alfaro: (the miami marlins placed c jorge alfaro on the 10-day injured list.).
