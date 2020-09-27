BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to play the New York Yankees on Sunday.
The Yankees are 22-8 in home games. New York has hit 94 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 22 homers.
The Marlins are 19-14 on the road. Miami is slugging .384 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .467.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 69 hits and is batting .359.
Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 64 hits and is batting .282.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
