The Marlins are 8-12 in home games. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .369.
The Red Sox are 10-15 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Alex Verdugo leads the team with a mark of .318.
TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is batting .296.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 extra base hits and is batting .289.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: (head).
Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
