Miami Marlins (10-25, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-13, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jose Urena (1-5, 5.45 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-4, 3.93 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jorge Alfaro and the Marlins will take on Chicago at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are 11-5 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the team with a mark of .314.

The Marlins are 4-10 in road games. The Miami pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.77, Jose Urena paces the staff with a mark of 5.45. The Marlins won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Conley secured his first victory and Jon Berti went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Pedro Strop registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .650. Anthony Rizzo is 14-for-42 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 30 hits and has nine RBIs. Rosell Herrera is 5-for-18 with a double and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Zobrist: day-to-day (personal), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (left ankle soreness), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (left hand contusion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

