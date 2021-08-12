Brewers: Milwaukee reinstated All-Star closer Josh Hader from the COVID-19 reserve list. Hader joined several Brewers on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 2 after he tested positive. He struck out three in a scoreless inning, ... The Brewers also optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Triple-A Nashville and transferred RHP John Axford (right elbow), out for the remainder of the season, to the 60-day injured list.