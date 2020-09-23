BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Oakland will square off on Wednesday.
The Dodgers are 17-8 on their home turf. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .257 batting average, Corey Seager leads the club with an average of .321.
The Athletics are 13-13 on the road. Oakland has slugged .394 this season. Robbie Grossman leads the team with a mark of .450.
TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Dodgers with 62 hits and is batting .321.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .443.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.