The Dodgers are 16-8 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has slugged .471, good for second in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the club with a .611 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
The Diamondbacks are 9-17 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has hit 28 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with eight, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 39 hits and is batting .298.
Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .496.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
