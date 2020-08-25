BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.
The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.10.
The teams meet for the seventh time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 4-3.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring).
