Tucker is hitting .420 in his last 19 games. … Regular Astros SS Carlos Correa and 3B Alex Bregman were given the night off and are scheduled to return for Thursday night’s series finale. … Arihara has allowed 20 earned runs in 17 2/3 innings in five home starts this season, a 10.17 ERA. … Astros RHP Rafael Montero was transferred to the 60-day IL, and INF Robel García was designated for assignment. 1B Taylor Jones and RHP Andre Scrubb were activated off the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.