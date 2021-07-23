Orioles: Baltimore announced after the game that RHP Tyler Wells (right wrist tendinitis) was put on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday. ... 3B Maikel Franco (sprained right ankle) was reinstated from the injured list and was in the starting lineup. He went 0 for 3. ... Hyde said he’s hoping LHP Keegan Akin and OF Anthony Santander, who are on the COVID-19 injured list, can be back by the middle of next week.