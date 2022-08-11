Valdez pitches Astros past Rangers for AL's best record

Placeholder while article actions load

HOUSTON — Framber Valdez threw seven shutout innings, Martín Maldonado and Alex Bregman homered with three RBIs each, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Thursday. The Astros (72-41) moved one-half game ahead of the slumping New York Yankees for the AL’s best record in manager Dusty Baker’s return after he missed five games with COVID-19.

Valdez (11-4) allowed four singles and struck out eight to get his third straight win.

Houston roughed up rookie Cole Ragans (0-1) for five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA — Edward Cabrera pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Tanner Scott worked in and out of trouble in the ninth, and Miami ended Philadelphia’s seven-game winning streak.

Scott struck out pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto with two men on to end the eighth. In the ninth, he loaded the bases on two singles and a walk, but he struck out Edmundo Sosa and Matt Vierling and got Brandon Marsh to weakly ground out, earning his 16th save in a 39-pitch outing.

Cabrera (3-1) struck out six and walked two in 5 2/3 innings and combined with three relievers on a seven-hitter.

Phillies left fielder and NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber was pulled in the fifth inning with a mild right calf strain.

Kyle Gibson (7-5) allowed three runs, two earned, in six innings.

GUARDIANS 4, TIGERS 3, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and Cleveland extended its winning streak to five games.

Gonzalez’s hit off Gregory Soto (2-7) allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth.

Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan opened the ninth by allowing a walk, a single and Jonathan Schoop’s RBI double that got Detroit within 3-2. Enyel De Los Santos (3-0) came in with one out and gave up Eric Haase’s tying fielder’s-choice grounder.

Bryan Shaw worked the 10th for his first save of the season.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zack Greinke held Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning as Kansas City took three of four in the series.

Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings.

Vinnie Pasquantino homered and Nicky Lopez had a two-run single for the Royals.

Dylan Cease (12-5) allowed three hits and one run — on Pasquatino’s homer leading off the second — in six innings as his ERA dropped to 1.96.

Scott Barlow allowed Andrew Vaughn’s homer in the ninth but closed it out for his 18th save in 21 chances.

