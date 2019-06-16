St. Louis Cardinals (35-34, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-36, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.47 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Mets: Jason Vargas (3-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and St. Louis will meet at Citi Field on Sunday.

The Mets are 20-13 in home games. The New York pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 11.1.

The Cardinals are 15-21 on the road. St. Louis’s lineup has 86 home runs this season, Marcell Ozuna leads them with 18 homers. The Mets won the last meeting 8-7. Noah Syndergaard notched his fifth victory and J.D. Davis went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for New York. Michael Wacha took his third loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 39 extra base hits and is batting .263. Todd Frazier is 9-for-35 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs and has 56 RBIs. Paul DeJong is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (hamstring strain), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

