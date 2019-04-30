Cincinnati Reds (12-16, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (14-14, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (3-1, 1.23 ERA, .88 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Mets: Jason Vargas (3-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will face off at Citi Field on Tuesday.

The Mets are 5-7 in home games. New York is averaging 5.0 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 25 total runs batted in.

The Reds are 5-10 in road games. The Reds won the last meeting 5-4. Raisel Iglesias secured his first victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Edwin Diaz took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 25 RBIs and is batting .316. Michael Conforto is 6-for-30 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Winker leads the Reds with 10 extra base hits and has 13 RBIs. Eugenio Suarez is 7-for-40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 10-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: day-to-day (hand).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Matt Kemp: 10-day IL (rib), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.