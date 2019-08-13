Chicago Cubs (64-54, first in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-58, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (10-7, 4.23 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-6, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Chicago will play at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 34-26 on their home turf. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Aaron Nola leads them with a mark of 10.1.

The Cubs are 23-35 in road games. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .329 is fourth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the lineup with an OBP of .392.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and is slugging .540. Scott Kingery is 9-for-34 with five doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 64 extra base hits and is batting .289. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with six doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .310 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: (hand), Brandon Morrow: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (pectoral), Craig Kimbrel: (knee), Kendall Graveman: (elbow), Steve Cishek: (hip), Xavier Cedeno: (wrist), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Willson Contreras: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.