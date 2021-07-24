The three-game series wraps up with RHP Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.68 ERA) starting for the Cubs and LHP Caleb Smith (3-6, 4.38) getting the ball for the Diamondbacks. Williams is set to make his second start and third appearance since May 26. He had been sidelined just more than a month because of appendicitis. Smith pitched into the seventh last week in a win over Pittsburgh.