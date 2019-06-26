Chicago White Sox (36-41, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-37, third in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-7, 6.23 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (3-7, 3.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston’s Vazquez puts 11-game hit streak on the line against White Sox.

The Red Sox are 20-19 in home games. The Boston offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .317.

The White Sox are 16-24 on the road. Chicago has slugged .406 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .518 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 13 home runs. The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-3. David Price earned his fifth victory and Xander Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Jose Ruiz registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 97 hits and is batting .317. Andrew Benintendi has 14 hits and is batting .368 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 18 home runs and is batting .255. James McCann is 12-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .292 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Heath Hembree: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: day-to-day (hamstring).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yolmer Sanchez: day-to-day (illness), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.