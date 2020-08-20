The Blue Jays went 35-46 at home in 2019. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.79.
The Phillies finished 36-45 in road games in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 311 total doubles last year.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (elbow), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Rowdy Tellez: (head), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.