Los Angeles Dodgers (63-33, first in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (48-46, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 3.46 ERA, .98 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

The Phillies are 28-20 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 119 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 26-21 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 156 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 33, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 16-2. Clayton Kershaw secured his eighth victory and Bellinger went 4-for-6 with two home runs and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Zach Eflin registered his ninth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 45 extra base hits and is batting .267. Bruce is 9-for-38 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 33 home runs and has 75 RBIs. Max Muncy is 8-for-39 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .256 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (right forearm strain), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jean Segura: day-to-day (heel), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.