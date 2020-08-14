The Phillies finished 36-40 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 215 total home runs last year.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).
Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Amed Rosario: (illness), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jeff McNeil: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (groin), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
