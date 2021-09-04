Indians: INF Ernie Clement, on the COVID-19 injured list since Aug. 26, was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment, playing Saturday and Sunday for Triple-A Akron. Acting manager DeMarlo Hale said the team would assess Clement’s status after those games. ... C Roberto Perez, out since Aug. 4 with right shoulder inflammation, caught six innings for Akron on Friday, going 1 for 3 with an RBI, with a scheduled day off on Saturday. Hale said he would like Perez to catch nine innings before he is reinstated. ... RHP Shane Bieber, out since June 14 with a right subscapular strain, is progressing. He was scheduled to pitch a simulated game on Saturday. Depending on how Bieber feels after that, Hale said the right-hander could progress to a rehab start or there might be another sim game scheduled. ... RHP Aaron Civale, out since June 22 with a right third finger sprain, is expected to be activated Tuesday to start against Minnesota.