Texas Rangers (17-18, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-15, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (4-2, 5.75 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Astros: Justin Verlander (4-1, 2.86 ERA, .87 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL West opponents Houston and Texas will square off at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are 12-5 against teams from the AL West. Houston has slugged .491, the highest in the American League. George Springer leads the club with a .623 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Rangers are 11-12 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .452, good for fourth in the American League. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .655 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 12 home runs. The Astros won the last meeting 4-2. Wade Miley secured his third victory and Springer went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Houston. Mike Minor registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Springer leads the Astros with 21 extra base hits and is batting .301. Alex Bregman is 9-for-35 with six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Gallo leads the Rangers with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .655. Hunter Pence is 11-for-25 with four doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (infection), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.