Verlander wins 11th as Astros beat Royals 5-2, take 3 of 4

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander got his MLB-leading 11th win, Yordan Alvarez hit his 26th homer and the Houston Astros beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Thursday. Jose Altuve added a homer and three RBIs for the Astros, who bounced back after a 7-4 loss Wednesday night that snapped an eight-game winning streak. Houston took three of four from Kansas City.

Verlander (11-3) grinded through six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs — one earned — with eight strikeouts to lower his ERA to 2.00 in his remarkable return from Tommy John surgery.

Kris Bubic (1-6) yielded four hits and three runs while tying a career high with six walks in 5 1/3 innings for his second straight loss.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Darick Hall homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Philadelphia took two of three from last-place Washington.

Nick Nelson (3-1) gave up one hit in two scoreless innings in relief of starter Bailey Falter. Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his third save in four chances.

The Phillies went ahead with three runs in the third off Joan Adon (1-12).

Luis García had a pair of doubles and an RBI before leaving the game in the seventh inning with a possible injury, and Juan Soto had two hits and drove in a run for the Nationals.

PIRATES 4, REDS 2, GAME 1

CINCINNATI — Michael Chavis hit a tiebreaking two-run double, Diego Castillo homered and rookie Roansy Contreras allowed one run in six innings as Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati in the first game of a doubleheader.

Contreras (3-2) allowed four hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts. David Ednar worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Mike Minor (1-6) struck out a season-high eight over 6 1/3 innings on the way to his fourth straight loss. He allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and a hit batter.

