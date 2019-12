The deal was reached ahead of the deadline for major league teams to offer 2020 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Adrianza played seven positions this year, everywhere but catcher and center field, taking the majority of his turns at third base, shortstop and first base. The 30-year-old batted .272 with a .765 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, both career bests. He had five homers and 22 RBIs in 202 at-bats.