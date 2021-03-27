“If we do take 14 pitchers, then versatility is going to be really important and I think that kind of led to our decision,” Shelton said.
Frazier signed with the expectation that he could platoon with Colin Moran at first base and even fill in at third — where he was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2014 and 2015 — if needed. Yet Wilmer Difo and Phil Evans offer more position flexibility for Pittsburgh.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.