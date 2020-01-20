The 36-year-old Blevins, who began his career with the A’s and pitched in Oakland from 2007-2013, went 1-0 with a 3.90 ERA over 45 appearances last season for Atlanta. He spent the previous four years with the Mets after pitching with Washington in 2014.
He could fill a bullpen void for new manager Gabe Kapler after the Giants traded away several key relievers at the deadline last summer.
