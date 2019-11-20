The two-time National League Gold Glove Award winner started his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2009 and also played for the Brewers, Orioles and Rockies.
The Yomiuri Giants are Japan’s oldest professional team and won the Central League pennant this season for the first time in five years.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD