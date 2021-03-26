Rondón, a 33-year-old righty, had a 7.71 ERA in eight spring training games. He gave up seven runs — six earned — and eight hits in seven innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He also would have received a contract paying $1.5 million while in the major leagues.
Mathis, who turns 38 on March 31, hit .207 with one homer and two RBIs in 29 exhibition at-bats. If added to the 40-man roster, he would have been given a contract paying $1.8 million while in the major leagues.
Kintzler, 36, entered Friday with a 1.04 ERA in nine spring training games. He struck out nine and walked two in 8 2/3 innings.
Watson, 35, had a 7.20 ERA in seven exhibition games with seven strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Joyce, 36, hit .320 with one homer and four RBIs in 25 at-bats.
Kintzler and Watson would each get a $3 million salary in the major leagues if added the 40-man roster and Joyce $1.5 million.
