Launched in 1999, the Futures Game was contested by U.S. and World teams through 2018, then switched to the AL/NL format in 2019. It was not played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Futures Game will be followed at Coors Field by the Home Run Derby on July 12 and the All-Star Game on July 13. All three events were moved to Denver from Atlanta by Major League Baseball in response to election law changes enacted by Georgia. Critics have condemned the changes as being too restrictive.
