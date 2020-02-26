Representatives of the baseball league’s 12 teams made the move at a special meeting on Wednesday.
“This was a bitter decision to make,” Japan’s Kyodo news agency quoted Commissioner Atsushi Saito as saying. “Because we can’t determine the situation, I won’t say anything right now about (opening day). “If possible, we all want to go ahead on March 20.”
Japan’s top soccer league, the J-League, has also halted all play until March 15.
Five deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus outbreak. China has reported more than 2,700 deaths, and China is the host nation for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
—-
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.