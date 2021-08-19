Yankees: A second opinion on RHP Luis Severino’s tight right shoulder did not show any structural damage. Severino will not throw the rest of this week and could join the Yankees on their upcoming West Coast trip to meet with doctors in person. “Overall, it was pretty good news from an MRI standpoint,” manager Aaron Boone said. … 3B Gio Urshela (strained left hamstring) could start a rehab assignment by early next week. … SS Gleyber Torres (sprained left thumb) is expected to start taking swings in the next day or two. … RHP Clay Holmes (COVID-19) will throw a bullpen session Friday and could be activated Saturday.