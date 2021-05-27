Diamondbacks: Manager Torey Lovullo said first base coach Dave McKay had his spleen removed in a surgery earlier this week. The 70-year-old McKay was hurt in a dugout fall during spring training and hasn’t been at the ballpark for most of the season. ... RHP Luke Weaver (shoulder strain) won’t throw for the next four weeks and will then be re-evaluated. ... 1B Christian Walker (oblique strain) continues his rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. ... RHP Tyler Clippard (shoulder) had surgery on his right knee. Lovullo said Clippard’s shoulder is improving and was hopeful the knee surgery wouldn’t add to his time on the injured list.