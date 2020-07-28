BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The Nationals went 50-31 at home in 2019. Washington hit .265 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
The Blue Jays went 32-49 on the road in 2019. Toronto hit 247 total home runs with 538 total extra base hits last year.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles).
Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Travis Shaw: (personal), Bo Bichette: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
