BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Washington Nationals on Monday.
The Nationals went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Washington pitchers had a WHIP of 1.29 last season while striking out 9.3 hitters per game.
The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami pitchers had an ERA of 4.74 last year while striking out 8.5 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (right knee), Starlin Castro: (wrist).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (left shoulder), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.