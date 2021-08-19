Reds: OF Jessie Winker (intercostal strain) may be out longer than initially expected. The 28-year-old All-Star went on the 10-day injured list on Monday after he aggravated a strain of the muscles in the rib cage the previous day. ... The Reds reversed OF Nick Senzel’s option and placed him back on the injured list. He has fluid on his surgically repaired left knee and will go to the Arizona facility for rehab. There is no timetable for his return.