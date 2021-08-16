Reds: LF Jesse Winker (intercostal strain) went on the 10-day injured list. Winker missed three games with the injury, a strain of the muscles around the ribs. Then he aggravated it after returning to the lineup Sunday, exiting after three innings. ... INF José Barrero — known last season as José Garcia and expected by many to be the Reds’ shortstop of the future — was called up from Triple-A Louisville.