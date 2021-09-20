Neither starter lasted four innings. Vladimir Gutierrez, who allowed five hits and four runs in just 3 2-3 innings at Pittsburgh last Wednesday, had an even rougher start on Monday. The Pirates had six hits and five runs two outs into the third inning against the NL’s rookie wins leader. Gutierrez (9-7) allowed seven hits and five runs with one walk and three strikeouts in 3 1-3 innings.