Dodgers: 1B Cody Bellinger recently jogged for the first time since fracturing his left fibula. He will head to Arizona later in the week to continue his rehab at the alternate site. ... RHP Joe Kelly (shoulder inflammation) will have another outing in Arizona on Wednesday. He could rejoin the team during the upcoming 10-game road trip. ... OF AJ Pollock was out of the lineup for the second straight game due to food poisoning.