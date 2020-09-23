BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay will square off on Wednesday.
The Mets are 12-16 in home games. New York has slugged .456, good for fourth in the National League. Dominic Smith leads the team with a .606 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and nine home runs.
The Rays are 19-11 in road games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.64, .
TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs and is slugging .435.
Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 49 hits and has 33 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
