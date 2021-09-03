Twins CF Byron Buxton made a leaping catch at the wall on Francisco Mejía’s fourth-inning drive, and RF Max Kepler had a tumbling catch on Cruz’s liner during the fifth. Minnesota SS Andrelton Simmons made a diving grab on Mejía’s second-inning grounder but was unable to throw him out from his knees. Simmons was checked by a trainer and stayed in the game until he was pinch-hit for in the eighth. Baldelli said Simmons is OK.