Toronto Blue Jays (52-76, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-44, first in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-1, 4.20 ERA) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (10-3, 3.31 ERA)

The Dodgers are 49-16 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 223 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 42, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Blue Jays have gone 27-37 away from home. Toronto has hit 198 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Randal Grichuk leads them with 23, averaging one every 19.9 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 16-3. Clayton Kershaw earned his 13th victory and Chris Taylor went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Sean Reid-Foley registered his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 70 extra base hits and is batting .319. Corey Seager is 12-for-39 with seven doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 58 RBIs and is batting .238. Danny Jansen is 7-for-23 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Nick Kingham: (oblique), Clay Buchholz: (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

