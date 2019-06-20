Miami Marlins (26-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-35, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA, LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cardinals are 22-14 in home games. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.18, Dakota Hudson paces the staff with a mark of 3.55.

The Marlins are 13-21 on the road. Miami has hit 53 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with nine, averaging one every 22.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 32 extra base hits and is batting .275. Matt Carpenter is 7-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and has 27 RBIs. Miguel Rojas is 11-for-35 with five doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .210 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (tricep), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.