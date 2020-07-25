BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
The Cardinals finished 46-30 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. St. Louis batted .245 as a team last year and hit 210 total home runs.
The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits per game last season, batting .265 as a team.
INJURIES: Cardinals: John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.