Arizona Diamondbacks (47-46, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-45, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (10-3, 2.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-7, 4.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Arizona and St. Louis are looking to clinch a series win with a victory.

The Cardinals are 25-19 on their home turf. St. Louis has hit 109 home runs as a team this season. Paul Goldschmidt leads them with 16, averaging one every 21.1 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 27-24 in road games. Arizona’s lineup has 133 home runs this season, Ketel Marte leads the club with 21 homers. The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Dakota Hudson notched his eighth victory and Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Merrill Kelly registered his ninth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is batting .254. Tommy Edman is 7-for-33 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 68 RBIs and is batting .295. Christian Walker is 8-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: day-to-day (back), Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

