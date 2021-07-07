Cardinals: OF and cleanup hitter Tyler O’Neill had been slated to start for the first time in four games since getting hit in the right pinkie by a pitch Friday at Colorado but instead was a late scratch because of an allergic reaction to food that he ate. ... RHP Carlos Martínez is still dealing with a bruised thumb on his pitching hand suffered at the plate Sunday at Colorado that forced him to exit in the fourth inning. His status to make his next start remained unclear. “We’re trying to figure out what’s going on with Carlos and his hand,” Shildt said. “He’s got to throw a side today or tomorrow.”